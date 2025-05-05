New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, who has been ruled out of the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a ligament tear in his left ankle.

Bedi was on the verge of making his IPL debut during CSK’s last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He was named in the playing XI but picked up the injury moments before the game and was replaced by Deepak Hooda. With Bedi ruled out of the season, CSK moved quickly to bring in Urvil Patel.

Urvil, 26, represents Gujarat in domestic cricket. He gained nationwide attention during the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when he smashed the joint-fastest T20 century by an Indian batter — a blistering 28-ball ton against Tripura. That innings helped him cement his place as one of the most exciting uncapped talents in the country.

Urvil had a memorable campaign in that edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored 315 runs in 6 matches, including two centuries, at an average of over 78 and a strike rate nearing 230. His attacking approach at the top of the order and wicketkeeping skills make him a valuable addition to any T20 side.

Overall, Urvil Patel has played 47 T20s, scoring 1162 runs with two hundreds and four fifties. He was also part of the Gujarat Titans squad in IPL 2023, although he did not get a chance to play.

He joins CSK for his base price of Rs 30 lakh and becomes the third player this season to join the team as an injury replacement. Earlier, CSK brought in 17-year-old Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for injured captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who could play only five games this season. Later, South Africa’s Dewald Brevis was added to the squad as a replacement for pacer Gurjapneet Singh.

Chennai Super Kings have had a difficult season, both on and off the field. With just two wins from 11 games, they are at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table and have already been knocked out of the playoffs race. With three matches still to play, the team will look to test its bench strength and possibly give Urvil Patel his maiden IPL cap before the season ends.