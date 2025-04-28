Jaipur: Vaibhav Suryavanshi completely stole the show at Sawai Mansingh Stadium as he became the youngest player to score a century in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) in 35-balls against Gujarat Titans.

Suryavanshi (14y 32d) surpassed Manish Pandey (19y 253d), Rishabh Pant ( 20y 218d) and Devdutt Padikkal ( 20y 289d) to shatter the record. It is also the second fastest century in the tournament, behind only Chris Gayle who did it in 30 deliveries, and the fastest century by an Indian, surpassing Yusuf Pathan’s record of 37 deliveries

While chasing 210 against GT, Suryavanshi was ready to attack and tried to skin the leather off the ball against veteran Ishant Sharma when he hammered the fast-bowler for 28 runs in the fourth over with three sixes and two fours alongside a few extras. He continued the rampage to smash Washington Sundar for two sixes before reaching the 50-run milestone with a four.

He then proceeded to stamp his authority on GT debutant Karim Janat by smashing him for three fours and three sixes for a 30-run 10th over as fielders turned spectators with 11 sixes to his name in total. His innings came to an end at 101 after being bowled by Prasidh Krishna.

Vaibhav is also the youngest player to play in the IPL. The record was previously held by Prayas Ray Barman (played for RCB) who made his debut at the age of 16 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019.

Last year, Vaibhav had become the youngest player ever to be bought at an IPL auction when he was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.1 crore. His sensational 2024 season saw him excel both domestically and internationally.

Born March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024, at just 12 years and 284 days old. During his debut, Vaibhav scored 71 off 42 balls against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, becoming the youngest Indian to score a List-A fifty.

On the international stage, Vaibhav set the record for the fastest youth Test century by an Indian, scoring a blazing 58-ball ton against Australia in Chennai. He also played a pivotal role in India’s run to the ACC U19 Asia Cup final, contributing two crucial half-centuries.