Mullanpur: A rollicking 74 off 28 balls by Abhishek Sharma carried Sunrisers Hyderabad to a competitive 219 for six against Punjab Kings in an IPL match here Saturday.

Abhishek, who hammered five fours and eight sixes, shared a 120-run alliance with opening partner Travis Head.

Their stand came in just 8.1 overs, but the ouster of Abhishek and Head gave PBKS make a comeback into the match.

Heinrich Klaasen (39) was slow but stayed there to make some runs in the backend to take SRH past 200.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 219/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 74, Heinrich Klaasen 39; Shashank Singh 2/20).