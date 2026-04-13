Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan hammered a rapid 91 as Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 216 for six against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here Monday.

Kishan played an instrumental role in lifting the SRH side who lost Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (18) early.

Kishan clobbered eight fours and six sixes to make 91 off only 44 balls.

SRH were also bolstered by Heinrich Klaasen’s 26-ball 40, a quickfire 28 from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Salil Arora’s 13-ball 24 not out.

Jofra Archer took 2/37 from his four overs for RR.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 216 for 6 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 91, Heinrich Klaasen 40; Jofra Archer 2/37).