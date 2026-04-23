Mumbai: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL clash between the two five-time champions Thursday.

Mumbai Indians retained the XI from their previous match, which means Rohit Sharma continues to miss out for a third match in a row. He is enduring a hamstring issue.

MS Dhoni also has not recovered from a calf strain and is yet to play his first match of the season.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar and Ashwani Kumar.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary.

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