Mullanpur: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and skipper Shreyas Iyer slammed fine fifties as Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in their IPL match here Saturday.

A rollicking 74 off 28 balls by Abhishek Sharma carried SRH to 219 for six but it wasn’t enough as PBKS overhauled the target with seven balls to spare.

Priyansh (57) and Prabhsimran (51) added 99 runs for the opening wicket before Shivang Kumar (3/33) dismissed both of them.

Iyer then completed the task with a 33-ball 69 as PBKS made 223 for 4.

Earlier, Abhishek, who hammered five fours and eight sixes, shared a 120-run alliance with opening partner Travis Head (38).

Once they were dismissed, Heinrich Klaasen (39) stayed there to make some runs in the backend to take SRH past 200.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 219/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 74, Heinrich Klaasen 39; Shashank Singh 2/20).

Punjab Kings: 223 for 4 in 18.5 overs (Priyansh Arya 57, Prabhsimran Singh 51, Shreyas Iyer 69 not out; Shivang Kumar 3/33).