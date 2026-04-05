Bengaluru: Devdutt Padikkal and Tim David hit a strong fifties as Royal Challengers Bengaluru rode on a superlative top-order show to post the highest total of this IPL season, a mammoth 250 for 3 against Chennai Super Kings here Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Padikkal slammed a 29-ball 50, while opener Philip Salt made a 30-ball 46 to provide the platform.

Skipper Rajat Patidar (48 off 19 balls) and Tim David (70 off 25 balls) then hit some lusty blows, smashing 99 runs in 36 balls to take RCB to a mammoth total.

For CSK, Shivam Dube (1/30), Anshul Kamboj (1/52) and Jamie Overton (1/42) were among wickets.

Brief Score:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 250 for 3 in 20 overs (Tim David 70 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 50; Shivam Dube 1/30).