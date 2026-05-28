Mullanpur: Rajasthan Royals crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs in the Indian Premier League Eliminator clash to reach Qualifier 2 Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 Friday.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 97 off 29 balls to power RR to a massive 243 for eight. In reply, SRH folded for 196 in 19.2 overs.

Jofra Archer was the pick among the bowlers for RR, returning 358.

Ishan Kishan made 33 to give a brisk start before a collapse. Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 38 and Salil Arora made 35 in SRH’s reply.

Brief scores RR 2438 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 97, Dhruv Jurel 50; Praful Hinge 354) lost to SRH 196 in 19.2 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 38; Jofra Archer 358, Nandre Burger 226) by 47 runs.