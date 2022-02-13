Bengaluru: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Sunday picked up Odia cricketer Subhranshu Senapati on the second day of IPL mega auction being held at Bengaluru.

Senapati was sold to CSK for a base price of Rs 20 lakh. He captained the Odisha team in group-stage of BCCI Vijay Hazare Trophy.

CSK had recently called him up for trials after his performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Among others, England batter Liam Livingstone fetched a staggering Rs 11.50 crore deal from Punjab Kings, who also roped in West Indies fast bowler Odean Smith for Rs 6 crore on the second day of auctions.

For their left-arm variety, second-string India pacers like Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya got handsome deals of Rs 5.25 crore and Rs 4.20 crore, respectively.

Among other Indians, all-rounder Shivam Dube fetched Rs 4 crore from Chennai Super Kings for his six-hitting abilities, while Gujarat Titans bagged another out-of-favour multi-skilled player in Vijay Shankar for Rs 1.4 crore.

CSK also picked up little-known Sri Lankan spinner Mahesh Theeksana (70 lakh), who looked impressive against India when they toured the island nation in July last year.

Cheteshwar Pujara predictably went unsold at the auction while Ajinkya Rahae got a base price of Rs 1 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders.

PNN & Agencies