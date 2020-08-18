Mumbai: India’s head coach Ravi Shastri has said that the IPL in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the ‘much needed chaos’ required now. Ravi Shatri said that such a chaos is needed when COVID-19 has literally brought the world to a grinding halt. The BCCI has shifted the IPL to UAE where 60 games will be held in 51 days starting September 19 to November 10.

“You know with this COVID-19 happening, once IPL starts in the UAE, you will see chaos back again, which is needed, Sahstri said. He was speaking during the webinar ‘Arabian Sea Dialogue’ organised by the ‘Observer Research Foundation’.

Shastri said that the UAE in 2014, had shown it is well capable of handling a tournament of this magnitude.

“It is a great gesture by Indian government to take cricket to the UAE and the UAE government in responding (to it). I remember, in 2014, when the IPL came there (to the UAE), his Excellency did not leave one stone unturned. He ensured that it was a top-class IPL and the public responded brilliantly,” Shastri said.

The Indian head coach said that in these depressing times most people are not able to venture out of their homes due to safety reasons. So the IPL is an enjoyment and welcome distraction for 51 days in these times.

“It’s been depressing, it been unforeseen, the world hasn’t seen anything like this since the second World War. To just get some sport action, back on television, day in and day out will lift the spirits of a lot of people. The IPL is much needed at this moment of time,” Shastri asserted.

IPL is one big party that Shastri simply can’t wait to get started.

“So I think, it’s going to be one helluva party and I am so happy that it’s gone to the UAE. They put up such a good show last time around. They know now what to expect when we come with the IPL and the eight teams. I think it’s (IPL) going to be a runaway success – COVID or no COVID,” Shastri signed off.