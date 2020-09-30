Abu Dhabi: KL Rahul continues to hold the Orange Cap while Kagiso Rabada has taken over the Purple Cap from Mohammad Shami following the conclusion of Monday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals.

Rahul has so far scored 222 runs in three matches, including one hundred and a half century for Kings XI Punjab and sits at the top of the charts in the list of leading run scorers. He is followed by teammate Mayank Agarwal (221 runs in three games) and Chennai Super Kings’ Faf du Plessis (173 runs in three games).

In the bowlers’ list, Rabada leads the bowling chart with seven wickets in three matches, having an average of 10.71. Shami (seven wickets in three games with average of 11.71) and CSK pacer Sam Curran (five wickets in three games) are the next two top wicket-takers.

These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have dropped to the second spot in the points table – behind Rajasthan Royals – with two wins from three matches following their 15-run to SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the third spot with four points from three games.

Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

IANS