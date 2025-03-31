A viral video capturing a Chennai Super Kings fan’s dramatic reaction to MS Dhoni’s dismissal during the CSK vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match on March 30 has taken social media by storm.

During the high-energy clash at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium, https://www.orissapost.com/tag/cskDhoni walked in at No. 7 after Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga in the 15.5 over. The crowd’s excitement was short-lived as Dhoni managed only 16 runs before Shimron Hetmyer’s crucial catch sent him back to the pavilion.

However, it wasn’t just Dhoni’s dismissal that grabbed attention—it was one fan’s emotional reaction that turned into a viral video. Dressed in a yellow outfit, the woman was first stunned in disbelief before her shock transformed into frustration and disappointment. Her animated response has now become a popular meme template on X, perfectly representing the emotions of fans who had pinned their hopes on Dhoni.

Watch the viral video:

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals secured their first points of the season with an all-round performance. CSK now shifts focus to their upcoming match against Delhi Capitals, while RR gears up to face Punjab Kings.

PNN