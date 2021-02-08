Currently, 20 newspapers and 15 periodicals/magazines are available for the readers at the library of IPSC Sahid Nagar

Bhubaneswar, Feb 8: At a time when the habit of book reading has taken a back seat, a public library inside Integrated Public Service Centre (IPSC) Sahid Nagar has started functioning from Monday due to a collaborative effort of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

Currently, 20 newspapers and 15 periodicals/magazines are available for the readers at the library of IPSC Sahid Nagar. Books on Odia/English literature, various competitive and entrance examinations, health, well-being, fitness, history, contemporary Indian literature, religion, poetry and other subjects are available at the library. More and more titles will also be added and more space will also be provided to the library in coming days.

With opening of this library, local residents, students, senior citizens and aspirants of competitive exams and people from the nearby slums will be greatly benefited as the facility will remain open from 10am to 2pm. In near future it will also remain open from 4pm to 7pm. A good collection of books on various engineering and medical entrance examinations are also available to attract young readers.

The IPSC, under Smart City Mission, is aimed at providing a bouquet of citizen-centric services and there is a ward office currently functioning there at Sahid Nagar. The facility has come up under the leadership of BMC Commissioner and CEO Smart City and a similar library will also be included in the IPSC Bapuji Nagar, which is still under construction.

General Manager (Administration) Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited Kamaljit Das said that the citizens of the nearby areas in Sahid Nagar and especially students, youth, senior citizens, job aspirants and youth and others from nearby slums should come to the library and utilize the facility to their best.