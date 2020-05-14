Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has mourned the death of her father’s longtime assistant Amos, who taught her to make ‘homemade coffee look cool’.

Amos passed away Tuesday. As per reports, he died due to heart attack. A longtime associate of the actor, Amos had been working with Aamir for over 25 years.

Ira took to her Instagram Stories to pay homage to Amos.

She wrote: “R.I.P Amos. Thanks for teaching me how to make home-made coffee look cool, playing saath-aath with us and showing me what efficient packing really looks like. Didn’t think you’d ever not be around.”

Ira also posted a GIF, which read: “Legends don’t die.”

Aamir Wednesday attended the funeral of his late assistant. The actor was there to pay his condolence with his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao.

Popular photographer Manav Manglani posted a few pictures from Amos’ last rites on his Instagram page.