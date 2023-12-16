Tel Aviv: The Iranian government Saturday announced that it executed a person who was spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

In a statement, the Public Relations Department said that the person was collecting classified information and providing information to Mossad with the aim of disrupting order.

The execution was carried out at the Zahedan prison Saturday morning.

Iran has been time and again complaining that Mossad has been active in the country.

In a recent IANS interview, Mossad official Major General (Rtd) Yair Ravid said the intelligence service was deep inside

IANS