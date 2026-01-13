Iran: The death toll from nationwide protests in Iran spiked Tuesday to at least 2,000 people killed, activists said.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which has been accurate in previous unrest in recent years, gave the latest toll.

It relies on supporters in Iran cross-checking information.

The group said 1,847 of the dead over more than two weeks of protests were protesters and 135 were government-affiliated. Another nine children were killed, and nine civilians it said were not taking part in protests also were killed.

With the internet down in Iran, gauging the demonstrations from abroad has grown more difficult. The Associated Press has been unable to independently assess the toll.

AP