Tehran: Iran announced 88 new deaths Tuesday from the novel coronavirus. The country also said it had released more than 1,000 foreign prisoners over the outbreak.

According to Iran health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, the latest fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the total to 5,297.

Prisoners freed

The foreign prisoners were among 100,000 inmates temporarily released in several stages since March. They included British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, arrested in 2016. She is serving a five-year jail term for sedition.

“What Iran has done in guaranteeing prisoners’ health and granting furlough to them is a significant move’, said judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili.

UN concerns

A panel of UN human rights experts last week called on Iran to expand the list of inmates it has temporarily released over the COVID-19 outbreak. It had asked Iran to include in the list ‘prisoners of conscience and dual and foreign nationals’. The UN also raised concerns about the spread in detention facilities of the virus that causes the COVID-19.

In response, Esmaili said Iran should not be criticised for ‘discriminatory conduct’. It had an ‘excellent’ track record compared with Britain and the United States.

According to Jahanpour, an additional 1,297 cases of COVID-19 infection was detected in the past 24 hours. It brought the overall total to 84,802. But more than 60,900 of those admitted to hospital had already recovered, he said, describing it as a ‘significant’ number. Iran had so far carried out more than 3,65,700 COVID-19 tests, the ministry official said.

Casualty figures concealed

The country has struggled to contain the virus outbreak since reporting its first cases February 19. Some officials and health experts in Iran and abroad have said the country’s casualty figures may be higher than those it declared.

Iran has allowed businesses to reopen after shutting most of its economy down in mid-March. However, ‘high-risk’ places like restaurants and gyms have remained closed.

The reopening of the economy has drawn criticism from health experts and even some officials from the government. Officials have also urged Iranians to refrain from using public transportation as they go back to work. The government however, has lifted some traffic restrictions in here in the capital.

Tehran city council’s transportation deputy Mohammad Alikhani said Tuesday that 19 taxi drivers have died from the virus. He added that 317 have been infected.

Agencies