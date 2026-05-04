Tehran: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that the United States has responded to Iran’s 14-point proposed plan to end the war.

He made the remarks in an interview while noting that the US response is being reviewed.

He stressed that Iran’s plan is exclusively focused on ending the war, and “nothing about the nuclear field’s details exists in it.”

“At present, we are focused on the parameters related to ending the war in the region, including Lebanon,” Baghaei added, stressing, “we have no nuclear negotiation at this stage.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman was quoted by state media as saying that “at this stage, we do not have nuclear negotiations” – a key demand by Washington.

Iran has repeatedly denied it is seeking a bomb and says its programme is only for peaceful purposes, though the country is the only non-nuclear-armed state to have enriched uranium at near weapons-grade level.

Also Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi briefed his Omani and German counterparts on Iran’s latest diplomatic efforts and initiatives to end the war, Xinhua news agency reported.

In separate phone calls, Araghchi exchanged views with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on the latest regional and international developments, according to statements released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Israel and the United States launched joint strikes on Tehran and other cities, killing Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders, and civilians February 28. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US interests in the region.

A ceasefire took effect April 8, followed by talks between Iranian and US delegations in Islamabad that failed to produce a deal.