New Delhi: The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi has expressed gratitude to Indian citizens who have shown interest in providing humanitarian aid to Iranians affected by the ongoing conflict, but noted that technical difficulties have made it challenging to accept contributions via online banking.

In a post on X, the embassy thanked “our dear Indian brothers and sisters for their continued support” while acknowledging problems with online transfers. “Due to some reported difficulties in transferring funds to the Embassy’s account, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to our dear Indian brothers and sisters for their continued support,” the post read.

The mission advised donors to avoid using GP (GPay) for now, and instead suggested that contributions be made in cash directly at the embassy.

“Cash donations may be made directly at the Embassy,” it said, adding thanks for the solidarity and patience shown by Indian supporters. Embassy officials also said they are working to resolve the online transfer issues.

The appeal comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, where Israel and the United States have been conducting military strikes against Iranian targets. Iran has responded with retaliatory attacks across the Gulf region, targeting US and Israeli assets. As the conflict intensifies, the humanitarian impact has prompted citizens worldwide, including in India, to seek ways to provide relief.

A day before the latest advisory, the embassy had shared its bank account details online after receiving repeated requests from Indian citizens eager to help. It provided details of its State Bank of India account and requested that donors send payment confirmations via WhatsApp if they opted for electronic transfers.

While the embassy continues to facilitate donations, officials stressed that, due to ongoing technical challenges, cash contributions remain the most reliable way to support relief efforts for Iranians affected by the conflict.

The embassy’s message highlights both the willingness of Indian citizens to contribute in times of crisis and the practical challenges of ensuring secure and timely delivery of humanitarian aid amid banking and technological hurdles.

India and Iran have a long history of cultural, economic, and diplomatic ties, with their relationship strengthened over time through collaboration in sectors such as trade, energy, and regional development.