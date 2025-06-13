Dubai: An Iranian news outlet close to the government reported Friday that two explosions were heard near the Fordo nuclear enrichment site, which is buried deep underground.

Nour News, which is close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported on its Telegram channel that two explosions were heard from the area near the Fordo site. The facility is located hundreds of meters underground.

Separately, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported that a radar site near Tabriz was attacked, according to an official in the East Azerbaijan province.

Majid Farshi told IRNA that 11 military sites in East Azerbaijan province have been attacked, and that 18 people were killed, including one Red Crescent aid worker.

AP