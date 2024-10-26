Tel Aviv: Iran’s military issued a carefully worded statement Saturday night suggesting a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon trumps any retaliation against Israel.

While saying it had the right to retaliate, the statement suggested Tehran may be trying to find a way to avoid further escalation after Israel’s attack early Saturday.

Iran’s military added that Israel used so-called “stand-off” missiles over Iraqi airspace to launch its attacks and that the warheads were much lighter in order to travel the distance to the targets they struck in three provinces in Iran.

The statement said Iranian military radar sites had been damaged, but some already were under repair.

AP