Dhenkanal: Tension gripped Chaulia village under Sadar police station in this district where a constable was shot dead Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ramchandra Sahu. Village president Srikant Sahu, the accused, opened fire at Ramchandra following a spat.

Ramchandra breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. Sadar police station inspector-in-charge (IIC) Sandhyarani Behura said the deceased worked as a constable on deputation at India Reserve Battalion. “A case (Case No- 97/20) has been registered and we are investigating into the incident,” she added.

Sources said that the villagers were celebrating ‘Dola Melan’ Friday night. Srikant and Ramchandra went into an altercation over some issue. Losing his cool, Srikant opened fire at Ramchandra. The bullet grazed into Ramchandra’s chest.

Villagers immediately rushed him in a serious condition to the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH) and from there he was shifted to a Cuttack based private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Keeping the tense situation in view, a police platoon has been deployed at the village to avoid any further escalation of the situation.

