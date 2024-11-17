Deogarh: Tension ran high after villagers detained a forester by tying him to a tree late Friday night over the failure of Forest personnel in driving away elephants, which destroyed crops at Bhejikudar village under Kundheigola police limits in Deogarh district.

The forester was identified as Chhabila Behera of Nuadihi forest section under Riamal forest range in the district. Behera had gone to the area to drive away the elephants when villagers caught and tied him to a tree with a napkin.

On being informed, Riamal forest ranger Niranjan Dharua and Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Arun Kumar Behera rushed to the spot and released the forester from detention after holding talks with the villagers. However, no complaint has been filed by the Forest Department in the police station.

Behera was accused by the people of negligence in duty, objectionable behaviour, and failure to stop the elephants from straying into the farmlands and villages.

The area has been hit by elephant menace for the last few months. The loss of livelihood has hit the farmers hard and left them frustrated. Villagers alleged that Behera, posted in the area for over two years, always showed a dismissive attitude toward their concerns. They had repeatedly demanded his transfer.

Their anger and resentment flared up when Forest personnel failed to drive away a 10-member herd of elephants destroying crops on the farmlands, Friday night. Later, they detained Behera and tied him to a tree as a form of protest.

PNN