Berhampur: Performing an intricate surgery on a four-year-old girl, a team of doctors at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here removed a piece of iron that was pierced through her mouth Saturday.

The girl, Manosmita, daughter of Sanyasi Goud of Palaksandha village near Keshpur in Ganjam district, was playing on the roof of their house Sunday afternoon when the mishap occurred. The iron rods were piled up for Sanyasi’s home construction and other maintenance work.

Family members immediately rushed her to MKCGMCH for treatment. Despite the pandemic situation, considering the seriousness of the case, doctors immediately attended the patient. In no time, a team was formed and the operation was carried out.

Family members said they were at a loss of words to express their gratitude for the doctors and said that without their prompt action things could have gotten worse.

PNN