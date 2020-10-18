Puri: Poor quality sattu (food supplement) is being provided to pregnant women and Anganwadi children in Puri district, alleged voluntary outfit Sachetan Nagarik Manch at a press conference here Sunday.

The outfit claimed that the authorities concerned are yet to take any step to check irregularities in the sattu distribution despite receiving repeated complaints in this regard.

Members of the outfit sought a Vigilance probe into the irregularities in sattu distribution in the district. They alleged the involvement of a clerical staffer and some other officials of the district administration in the poor quality food supplement distribution among pregnant and lactating women and Anganwadi children.

“We have lodged complaints in this regard with the Governor, Women and Child Development Minister and Vigilance SP, Bhubaneswar, but no step has been taken on the issue. We will be forced to launch an agitation and approach the court if immediate steps are not taken to initiate a Vigilance probe into the poor sattu issue,” said Sachetan Nagarik Manch president Prasanna Dash.

Dash claimed that Puri district has altogether 2,599 Anganwadi centres, including 80 in the Holy City. These Anganwadi centres usually distribute sattu and other food supplements among children up to six years and pregnant and lactating women.

“The authorities concerned are sourcing poor quality sattu from a particular women self-help group (SHG) without inviting any tender for the purpose. A clerical staffer of the district administration collects commission from the SHG and distributes the money among some dishonest officials and politicians,” alleged members of the outfit.