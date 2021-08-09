Binjharpur/Singhpur: Jajpur district Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore Sunday suspended three officials on charge of irregularities in implementation of poverty alleviation scheme Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Jari gram panchayat under this block in the district.

According to reports, panchayat executive officer, Prakash Kumar Jena in Jari panchayat, gram rojgar sevak Parthsarathi Thatoi, and junior engineer Tushar Patra have been placed under suspension on charges of dereliction of duty and misappropriation of government funds.

Locals alleged that if proper investigation is undertaken, irregularities of similar proportions or more can be unearthed in other blocks of the district.

Sources said, development works were sanctioned under 22 projects in 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and from 2021-22 but no work was implemented during the period.

The junior engineer, PEO and GRS prepared false bills and misappropriated public funds worth Rs 30 lakh in the name of labourers.

The local panchayat samiti member, Bhubanananda Samal and his supporter had raised voice alleging irregularities and staged a hunger strike on the premises of the Bharat Nirman Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra June 28.

The incident sparked tension following which people came out on streets and staged protests against the irregularities by burning tyres and staging demonstrations.

Samal refused to budge from his demand following which the district administration directed for a probe into the allegations five days after his hunger strike. The action was taken following an inquiry into the progress of development works in the panchayat.

