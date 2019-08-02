Bari: Even though the state government keeps blowing its own trumpet on the steps it is taking to improve the malnourishment situation among the young, ground realities in Balibili panchayat under Bari block of Jajpur district paint a grim picture.

A point in case is Khemeswar Primary school under Balibili panchayat here where mid-day meals are not served regularly. The effects of this negligence are on predictable lines. While there used to be 40 students when the meals were served regularly, it has dropped to 27 after the meals were stopped.

Locals have alleged incompetence of school authorities and negligence of local administration behind the high drop-out rate. Besides, they accused the school authorities to have siphoned off Rs 30,000 from school accounts.

Sunita Rout of Hara Parbati SHG group, the self help group that used to prepare mid-day meals for the school said that it has already approached the block education officer, district education officer, and the district collector over the issue without much progress.

Another local organisation SMC blamed Bari block education officer in-charge ABEO Banka Bihari Panda for the issue. SMC chief Dillip Nayak added, “Even though the school had received Rs 59,000 for construction of their kitchen, no step has been taken.”

School headmaster Raj Kishor Mallick while admitted to lapses in mid day meal, he denied that any school fund has been misused. “The Hara Parbati SHG group had been entrusted with the mid-day meal service. However, they did not have necessary papers. Besides, they used to cook food at their homes and serve it here. That is why we had to cancel their service,” said Mallick.

When questioned, block education officer Abhaya Kumar Behera assured, “I will look into the matter Saturday and take necessary action”.

