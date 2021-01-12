Mumbai: Late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil plans to get into films this year, going by a social media interaction. Irrfan Khan’s son hinted at his entry into films while talking with the fans of the departed soul Monday. The youngster is currently studying film in London.

“I am already in the field of acting, when I will appear in a film is the question. Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers,” Babil replied, when a user asked if he plans to get into the field of acting.

It all began after Babil shared the first page of a book titled ‘Actors On acting’, signed by Irrfan. The book was bought by the actor while preparing for Mira Nair’s 2006 release The Namesake.

Commenting on Babil’s Instagram post, a user asked whether he plans to venture into Indian cinema or Hollywood. The youngster replied saying he is interested in Indian cinema.

It should be stated here that Irrfan Khan had ventured into Hollywood in a big way. Among his notable Hollywood films are Life Of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World and Romeo. Irrfan’s acting skills made him very popular among directors of both genres – art and commercial. He was liked by Indian audiences as well as international movie buffs. Irrfan breathed his last April 29, last year after a long battle with cancer.