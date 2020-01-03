Berhampur: Even though two Chief Ministers had laid the foundation stone for Ghatkeswara Multipurpose Irrigation project on two occasions, this project near Kankia-Tamana Shiv Temple under Kukudakhandi block in Ganjam district is yet to see the light of the day.

Sources said keeping in mind the dire need of an irrigation facility in the area, the state government prepared a blueprint of the multipurpose irrigation project.

Just six years later, i.e. in 1986-87 financial year, then Chief Minister, from Congress, Janaki Ballabh Patnaik laid the foundation stone of the irrigation project. At that time the cost of the project was estimated to be Rs 10 crore.

However, the project came to a halt since several years ago due to delay over environmental clearance and stiff opposition from the would-be oustees of some nearby villages.

Luckily, 32 years after all these problems, the government won the hearts of the displaced tribal families by assuring them good compensation.

In 2016, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik again laid the foundation stone of the irrigation project but by that time the project cost had appreciated to Rs 118 crore from Rs 10 crore.

Locals in the area had then thought that their plight would end soon. Sadly it is far from over. The inordinate delays in construction have left people fuming. They are blaming the state government for it.

The government had proposed the project to supply water to Berhampur through a canal passing through Chikiti-Tamana. The multi-purpose project aims to solve the perennial drinking water woes in the district. After completion, the project is expected to irrigate over 500 acres of land in Rangeilunda block. Along with it, the project will also provide drinking water to around a population of 75,000 in the city.

Notably, in 2008, the government had estimated the project cost at Rs 29.15 crore and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) was expected to contribute Rs 23.99 crore while the state government the rest. With no progress in the work over the years, the project cost is likely to escalate.

The main constraint for the administration in implementing the project is opposed by people of Koilikot, Sarakot and Kanika villages. Around 40 families of Koilikote and hundreds of families of the other two villages are likely to be displaced by the project. Though the government assures to these displaced families for a good package but the people remain apprehensive. The villagers had agreed to support the project if the administration conceded their demands which included adequate compensations, construction of a new colony for their rehabilitation and lands for them.

The administration had assured the villagers that their major demands would be fulfilled and agreed to provide them with all facilities in the rehabilitation colony. Thereafter, the villagers agreed to extend their support to the project. But primary facilities like toilets and electricity are yet to be provided in the rehabilitation colony. Forest clearance is another problem for the execution of the project work, local said.

Berhampur MLA Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik raised the issue in the Assembly in June 2016. In reply to his question, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who also holds the irrigation portfolio, had said the project work would begin soon after its design was approved by the chief engineer. Patnaik had further said the project is scheduled to be completed by 2016-17.

However, the project has not taken off even after the assurance of the Chief Minister.