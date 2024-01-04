Rourkela: Is there a big political plan afoot for Odisha by the BJP and its parent organisation RSS? The answer to this question seems to be positive keeping in mind the unfolding of the situation here. Suddenly, Rourkela, which is generally not on the map of any political party for any activity, has found itself in the middle of it. The Steel City has hosted RSS supremo Mohan Bhagawat for the last two days and will continue to do so for the next two days.

Speculation is rife in the media circle that most of the top functionaries of the organisation are here to participate in a five-day ‘Chintan Shivir’. When such camps are generally held at Nagpur, why Rourkela this time, is the question every one has in mind. And adding to that, this is his second visit within a year. As usual there is no media briefing in this regard. The RSS meet ends January 5.

Adding to that, now the BJP state unit is going to hold its ‘Chintan Baithak’ for the 2024 general elections. The meeting will start January 4 evening and will continue till next day evening. Top saffron leaders like Sunil Bansal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bishweswar Tudu, Aparajita Sarangi and not to forget, state president Manmohan Samal will be present in the meet. The meeting will also host most of the MPs and some MLAs. With everybody being tightlipped about the meet, a source confirmed the duration of the ‘Chintan Baithak’ and the names of the leaders coming here. The meeting was originally scheduled to be held in the picturesque location of Khandadhar. However, in the last minute, it has been shifted to Rourkela and will be held at Hotel Mayfair. The source added that the party is taking the state elections very seriously. A party functionary requesting anonymity commented, “Two very important developments taking place at one venue just cannot be coincidence.” Meanwhile, mobile phones of most of the leaders were found switched off.

RAJESH MOHANTY, OP