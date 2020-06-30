Ajey Nagar more popular as CarryMinati, is most definitely expected to celebrate the government of India’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps as announced in a statement Monday. In a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users, the Home Ministry has banned apps including TikTok, WeChat, ShareIt, Club Factory among a total of 59. TikTok, the video making app, has been trolled several times in the past for its content, and one of the controversies surrounding it was CarryMinati’s roast of TikTok.

What does Carry have to do with the TikTok app ban?

Last month, the YouTuber who is subscribed by over 20 million people, had released a controversial roast video YouTube vs TikTok- The End – a response to TikTok user Amir Siddiqui’s jibe at Youtubers.

Siddiqui had highlighted the unity of the TikTok community and accused YouTubers of producing similar videos while also talking down on TikTok content. He further added that his platform attracted more brand deals as compared to YouTube and stereotyping TikTok content as “cringe” was demotivating for its creators.

In a YouTube video posted May 8, Nagar had brutally dissected Siddiqui’s video, occasionally using strong language and homophobic slurs while pointing out Siddiqui’s grammatical errors, use of hashtags and other “shortcomings”.

Seeing TikTok taken down was a moment for Carry’s fans to cheer, who had earlier trended #justiceforcarry following the removal of his YouTube video.

Did CarryMinati “predict” the The End of TikTok? Many felt so. But today, as it stands, Carry’s prophecy has turned out to be true.

Meanwhile Twitter is flooded with hilarious memes shared by netizens who had a field day on the social media platform.