Rice is predominantly a staple food for most Asian countries. Eating rice is a bliss! Ask any rice lover, there’s no better comfort food than a plate full of rice served with your favourite meat delicacy.

Is eating rice good or bad? There are several myths floating that eating rice is not good for health. Here’s why eating rice daily is good for health:

Natural dose of energy: Rice is naturally loaded with carbohydrates, which help in boosting the energy levels. However, too much of starchy food can be harmful for people suffering from diabetes. Hence, keep in check the quantity of rice you eat every day.

Nutrient-rich: Rice is a powerhouse of various nutrients and is filled with minerals such as calcium and iron; it is also rich in vitamins, such as niacin, vitamin D, thiamine, fiber and riboflavin. Hence, it is good for heart health.

Good for digestion: Suffering from stomach ailments, then rice can be the best healthy alternative. It is light and easy to digest and the presence of fibers makes it a great thing to go for. In fact, the fiber content in rice helps in reducing constipation and other stomach related ailments.