People usually consider sleeping during the day as harmful to health. It is difficult for working people to sleep during the day, because of their busy schedule. But you will be surprised to know that sleeping during the day can prove to be beneficial for your health as well.

In fact, in a research, scientists have revealed that people who sleep once or twice during the day, their heart is healthier than those who do not sleep during the day.

According to the researchers, if you nap or sleep once or twice a day, it may reduce the risk of some cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack, heart failure and stroke. The research was published in the BMJ journal Heart.

During the research, the team of researchers also found that people who used to nap more early in the day were either overweight (overweight) or aged or smoked while getting more sleep during the day. Relative problems, such as sleep apnea, may be indicated.

However, it is not completely clear from this research that taking a nap once or twice a day reduces the risk of heart attack or stroke, as the results of this research are based on only a few people. Apart from this, the people involved in the research also did not clearly say how long they slept for a day. More research is needed on this.

Studies have shown that sleep plays an important role in storing memories.

Napping, or even just resting for an hour without falling asleep, can brighten your outlook. Experts say relaxation that comes from lying down and resting is a mood booster, whether you fall asleep or not.