Mumbai: After Dharma Productions, now Kartik Aaryan has been ousted from Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment’s Freddie.

Reportedly, the film was supposed to mark the first collaboration of Kartik and Katrina Kaif.

Earlier, he was removed from Dostana 2 and was accused of being unprofessional and interfering with the script after signing the film and shooting for 20 days. Karthik has signed Shahrukh Khan’s film Freddie last year but due to Corona, the shooting of this film has not begun yet.

Significantly, amid reports of being fired from Freddy, like Dostana 2, Karthik has been accused of trying to change the script in this film and being unprofessional.

According to reports, the actor has also returned the signing amount which is Rs 2 crore for the film.

On the professional front, Kartik will be seen in Ram Madhvani’s upcoming action thriller titled Dhamaka.

He also has Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror comedy is the standalone sequel to the 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa and stars Kiara Advani and Tabu.