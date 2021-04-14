Mumbai: Fitness freak Malaika Arora is very active on social media and keep sharing pictures. Recently Malaika shared photos of herself flaunting a dazzling diamond ring.

Meanwhile, fans cannot stop themselves from asking if Malaika is engaged to Arjun Kapoor? After the picture went viral, fans have just one question on their mind. This apart, many fans even took to social media to congratulate the couple Arjun- Malika.

Taking to Instagram, she captioned the pictures, “How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it Happiness Starts Here!!! Checkout @ornaz_com If you’re planning to pop the question for the love of your life, their Engagement Rings are absolutely gorgeous. You can get your Ring customized too, isn’t it amazing? Swipe left to see the details of my ring.”

After seeing these pictures, people started speculating that they are engaged. The 47-year-old actress shared the post in collaboration with a jewellery brand. Malaika Arora has shared these photos only for the promotion of a brand.

On this post, Malaika is getting rave reactions from the fans.

A fan thought the couple is already engaged, “Congratulations Looking very gorgeous as always @malaikaaroraofficial ma’am and Best of luck for your future with @arjunkapoor sir.”

Another fan commented, “bhai, bhabi ka cryptic message samjho yaar humse bhi abb aur nahi ho rahaaaa #arjunputaringonit (understand her cryptic message we can’t wait further #arjunputaringonit)” while one wrote, “When is he going to pop the question?”

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now and these photos have given rise to speculations that the two could be engaged.

However, no official confirmation has came in regarding Malaika and Arjun’s wedding, while their loved ones are waiting for their wedding. However, Malaika is often trolled for her age gap with and Arjun but the actress knows how to shut down troll.