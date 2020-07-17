New Delhi: Is the wait finally over? Will the world be able to breathe a sigh of relief as the deadly coronavirus infection continues to grow globally? Already more than 13.6 million people worldwide have been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. So far there have been over six million deaths due to the VOCID-19 virus.

There is a race against time to find a vaccine for the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus. Well indications are that some good news is on the corner. The Oxford University team led by Sarah Gilbert, in all probability has found a cure for the virus. The announcement of the new vaccine can happen in the next 24 hours.

Early results from two trials in the United States (US), run by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and biotech company Moderna have shown encouraging results. Reports indicate that their vaccines produce a good immune response in volunteers.

The same is expected when data is released from Oxford University. Its vaccine is designed to stimulate two parts of the immune system – producing neutralising antibodies and T—cells – both of which can play a key role in preventing viral infection.

According to British media reports, there is some positive development about the AstraZeneca-backed vaccine candidate ‘AZD1222’ which has been developed by the Oxford University team. The vaccine is formally known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.

In a blog, ITV’s political editor has written: “I am hearing there will be positive news soon on initial trials of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine that is backed by AstraZeneca. He has also said that mass production of the vaccine may start in September itself.

It should be stated here that Oxford University’s vaccine candidate has already reached Phase 3 of clinical trials last month in Brazil. Thousands of volunteers have been dosed with the vaccine candidate to understand its safety and efficacy. The results have been ‘very encouraging’ sources have said.

If the results of the vaccine candidate are proven to be successful, no doubt it will bring a huge sense of relief. The world has been ravaged so much by the coronavirus that it is under permanent siege. Nothing seems to be normal anymore, at least now.