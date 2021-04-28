Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows in India.

The contestants for the latest season of the show are almost finalised and according to reports, singer Rahul Vaidya will be the highest paid contestant.

Vaidya took part in Bigg Boss 14 and was the first runner-up in the show.

According to a report, “Rahul is paid a whopping amount to do the show. He is the highest-paid contestant this season. The popular singer is apparently paid between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per episode.”

The singer was also offered a dance reality show, Nach Baliye, where he was supposed to be seen with his girlfriend Disha Parmar. But he refused the offer as the couple will be tying the knot, however, not so soon keeping in mind the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season the viewers will witness stars like Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla among others on the show.

The show is said to be shot in Cape Town, South Africa from May 2021. This is the sixth time that Khatron Ke Khiladi is being shot in Cape Town.

On professional front, Vaidya was seen in a music video, Madhanya, co-starring Parmar in the female lead.