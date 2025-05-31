Hyderabad: South actress Sreeleela and Hindi film actor Kartik Aaryan are making headlines amid rumors of their alleged relationship. The duo is set to share the screen in Aashiqui 3. Meanwhile, the actress has sparked buzz by sharing photos on her Instagram account that have led fans to speculate whether she is getting married in secret.

Sreeleela looks like a bride

Sreeleela posted photos and videos on her Instagram Stories, in which she is seen dressed like a bride. She wore a pastel blue and cream saree, complete with a maang tika and kumkum tilak. Her traditional look has won hearts online.

Haldi ceremony photos go viral

In another widely shared photo, Sreeleela is seen in a simple pink suit. What caught attention was the presence of elderly family members applying haldi lovingly to her face. A decorated plate with haldi, kumkum, and betel leaves added to the wedding-like ambiance.

Is Sreeleela Secretly Getting Married?

After seeing these images, fans began speculating about a secret wedding. One user commented, “This might be her ‘star birthday’ celebration a cultural event, not a wedding.” Another asked, “But why is there sindoor in her maang? Unmarried women usually don’t wear it.” A third user clarified, “South Indian traditions differ applying kumkum is common even during vidaai, regardless of marital status.”

Notably, Kartik Aaryan recently posted a mirror selfie with Sreeleela, captioned: “Long but very satisfying schedule wrap #Diwali2025.” While the official name of the film hasn’t been announced, many believe it is Aashiqui 3, directed by Anurag Basu. Kartik’s reported intense role has already piqued fans’ interest.