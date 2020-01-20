Mumbai: We have seen many amazing love stories on the silver screen from a rich guy marrying a poor girl or a couple fighting against all odds of the society to be with each other, a pure display of ‘ishqbaaz’on-screens.

Even the famous Hindi film Khans have played a role of true ‘ishqbaaz’ in their real life by marrying a woman out of religion by facing all odds and living happily.

Here are real life Ishaqzaades of Hindi film industry, who married outside their religion and just like the climax of a Hindi film:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Chhibber: The king of romance proposed Gauri in a very filmi style of the 90s. Then SRK and Gauri decided to get married, Gauri’s family was against her decision. But later all went well and now the duo is the happy couple with three kids.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: Mr. Perfectionist’s love for movie brought him close to Kiran. Kiran is his second wife, Aamir and Kiran met on the sets of Lagaan and hit off instantly. After dating each other for a while, they got married in 2005. They have son named, Azad.

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani: Fardeen Khan married his childhood love, Natasha Madhvani in a typical grand ‘Khan’ style. Natasha is the daughter of actress Mumtaz and Fardeen, as all know, is the son of late veteran actor Feroz Khan. This marriage has a Picture Perfect plot of how children of onscreen lovers (Mumtaz-Feroz) fell in love with each other in real life.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor: Saif Ali Khan belongs to the royal family tied a knot with the daughter of supreme Kapoor family. They tied the knot after being in a relationship for five long years. Saif and Kareena hit off romantically on the sets of Tashan, and after dating each other for a few years, got married October 16, 2012. They have a son too Taimur.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik: They lived together in Los Angeles when Imran was taking formal acting training. They had known each other for 10 long years, and since then nothing has changed between the two of them. Today, they are one of the happily married couples of tinsel town. Imran and Avantika tied the nuptial knot January 10, 2011. Today they are parents of a beautiful baby girl, Imara Malik Khan.

PNN