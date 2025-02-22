Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to host Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata Sunday, hoping to become the first club to successfully defend the title in the country’s top league.

Placed at the top of the standings with 49 points from 21 games, the Mariners now need just a single win to become the ISL League Winners and defend their title, becoming the first team to do so in the league’s history. The second-placed FC Goa have 39 points from 20 encounters, and can, at maximum, get to 51 if they win all of their remaining encounters. Three points from here will take Mohun Bagan Super Giant to 52, thus guaranteeing the championship for them.

Odisha FC are looking to break into the top six since they are positioned seventh presently with 29 points from 21 games. Sixth-placed Mumbai City FC have 32 points and hence qualifying for the playoffs is a realistic objective for the Juggernauts, who have never won an away game against the Mariners in four attempts (D1 L3).

Odisha FC get into this match on the back of a strong attacking record, having netted 40 goals from inside the box this season, the highest of any team in the competition. However, they will face a challenge against Mohun Bagan, who have conceded just 11 such goals – the lowest of any team this term, while also keeping the most clean sheets (13) in the competition.

The Mariners have recorded shutouts in each of their last five ISL games. Another clean sheet in this fixture would make them the first team in ISL history to record it in six consecutive games.

Jose Molina’s side have not faced losses in their last 10 home games in the ISL, their longest such run in the competition. Only Bengaluru FC (19), Odisha FC (13), and Kerala Blasters FC (11) have had longer unbeaten home streaks.

Odisha FC won their last ISL game at the venue by defeating East Bengal FC 2-1 on December 12, 2024. They now have the chance to claim consecutive wins at the venue for the first time in ISL history.

The two teams have faced each other 12 times in the competition, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant winning five times and Odisha FC emerging victorious once. Six matches produced draws.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina brushed aside suggestions that his team is in a situation to take it easy in the coming matches. “We are not in a position to relax. We need to go out there and keep fighting in every game,” he said.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera said that his side will have to be defensively diligent in the coming match. “Obviously, we need to find a certain balance. We can’t concede too many chances in this game as it can prove to be very dangerous against this opponent,” he said.

IANS