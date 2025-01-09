Chennai: Two late goals helped Odisha FC play out a 2-2 draw with Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai Thursday. The Marina Machans had secured a two-goal lead with Wilmar Jordan Gil striking twice within a short interval in the second half. But the Juggernauts came back to bulge the net a couple of times late into the game to settle for a point.

Odisha FC held 63.2 per cent of the possession, but both teams hit the target five teams each in the game. This is the fourth time Chennaiyin FC have dropped points from the winning position this season and the third time on their home turf.

Chennaiyin FC encountered their first goal-scoring opportunity of the match through an ambitious effort by Lukas Brambilla from the outside of the 18-yard box. Irfan Yadwad and Brambilla were placed on the left flank, and the former laid out the ball for the attacking midfielder at a considerable distance. Brambilla trusted his instinct and went for a powerful shot that sailed way above the post in the 16th minute.

The Marina Machans returned to threaten the goal, this time from a set-piece in the 30th minute. Connor Shields stepped up to take a free kick from the right flank and curled in a precise delivery that Wilmar Jordan Gil. Positioned on the left side of the six-yard box, Gil’s header couldn’t trouble the target at the half-hour mark.

Odisha FC were not too far behind in testing their luck from a distance either. Following a throw-in, the Juggernauts’ frontline was in the middle of a crowded situation at the edge of the box. Dori was industrious to rush to the ball, make a sharp turn, and launch a fierce effort that ended up being high and wide to the right in the 38th minute.

The home side got a foot ahead to kick off the second half on a high, which came as a result of an inefficient Odisha FC build-up. Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, boasting of a 65.66% success rate in goal-kicks before this game, passed the ball to Lalthathanga Khawlhring, who couldn’t control the ball properly. Connor Shields pressed and recovered possession, before barging into the box on the right flank. Shields made a smart low cross for Gil, who timed his run perfectly and tapped the ball in to break the deadlock three minutes into the second essay of the game.

The duo returned to strike back at Odisha FC in the 53rd minute. Khawlhring was in focus again, as Shields shifted wings and outpaced him to enter the box with ease, amid a spaced-out defence of the visitors. Shields had ample space to square up a pass for Gil, who was beside him. The striker thumped the ball into the centre of the goal, doubling the lead for the visitors. He had a fantastic chance to get his hat-trick in the 64th minute, building up with Brambilla as they carved open the opposition’s backline with a quick one-two. Brambilla sent in a cross for Gil on the far post, whose header was blocked in time.

The Juggernauts had a brief passage of play where they came back into the game 16 minutes later. It was a culmination of the individual brilliance of Diego Mauricio, who burst with pace inside the box and shot firmly into the centre of the net from his left foot. His shot was however met by Dori, who ended up having contact with the ball before it hit home, resulting in the goal being named in his favour with Mauricio getting the assist.

That opened the floodgates for a late onslaught by Odisha FC, as they gathered momentum to push Chennaiyin FC behind and outnumber them inside the box. The Juggernauts ended up overwhelming a vulnerable defence of the home side, with Mauricio and Rahul KP scrambling to find the back of the net from close range.

Rahul’s right-footed shot hit the right post, but goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz had the final touch before the ball smashed the net, resulting in an own goal in the custodian’s name. CFC 2 – 2 OFC

Chennaiyin FC will play their next game against Mohammedan SC January 15. Odisha FC will be featuring against Kerala Blasters FC January 13.

IANS