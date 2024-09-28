Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC finally tasted victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, defeating Jamshedpur FC 2-1 at the Kalinga Stadium here Saturday.

It was a thrilling encounter that saw both teams create numerous chances throughout the match. The first half was particularly exciting, with goals from Diego Mauricio and Mourtada Fall giving Odisha FC a two-goal advantage. However, Jamshedpur FC pulled one back through an own goal from Fall in the second half.

Although Sergio Lobera’s side secured an advantage before the break, it was Khalid Jamil’s men who started on a stronger note. In just the fifth minute, Jamshedpur FC could have earned their lead, as Javi Hernandez’s free-kick from the middle of the park fell onto Stephen Eze’s head who flicked it on to Pratik Chaudhari. The latter’s shot, however, was saved by Amrinder Singh. Eight minutes later, Imran Khan passed the ball onto Javier Siverio who left it for Hernandez. The Spaniard’s shot rattled the post, keeping Amrinder gazing.

Odisha FC finally broke the deadlock in the 20th minute when Boumous laid it off for Diego Mauricio, whose shot took a slight deflection from Stephen Eze and ended in the back of the net.

In the 42nd minute, Fall finally gave the comfort cushion to Sergio Lobera’s side. Boumous swung in a corner from the right and Fall headed it straight into the net. In the process, the Senegalese defender scored his 18th goal in the ISL, all coming from headers. Jamshedpur FC started the second half on a high again. Just two minutes after the restart, Hernandez took everyone by surprise by launching an overhead kick from a corner situation.

However, his shot went off target, without disturbing Amrinder Singh. Odisha FC could have added another goal to their tally in the 54th minute. Boumous dribbled past Pratik and passed the ball to Mauricio on the left. The Brazilian sent in a cross into the box which was saved by Albino Gomes, however, the rebound fell into Ranawade’s feet. The Odisha FC right-back was unlucky once again, as his shot was shouldered out by Aniket Jadhav.

Jamshedpur FC finally got one back in the 62nd minute after Fall headed a corner into his own net but were not able to grab an equaliser. Odisha FC will next welcome Kerala Blasters to the Kalinga Stadium on October 3. Jamshedpur FC will also be playing a home game, against East Bengal on October 5.

IANS