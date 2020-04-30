New Delhi: FC Goa has appointed Spaniard Juan Ferrando as the club’s new head coach for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. He will also manage the club’s AFC Champions League campaign, FC Goa said Thursday.

A UEFA Pro License holder, Ferrando will replace Sergio Lobera, another Spaniard, who was sacked in January midway last season. Former India player and assistant coach Clifford Miranda was guiding the team till the end of the season.

The Goan side became become the first Indian club to earn a direct berth in the group stage of the AFC Champions League. They did so by topping the league phase of the ISL.

“I am so incredibly excited to become part of the FC Goa family. I have been greatly impressed by the club’s emphasis on their vision and style of play. I would like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity,” said Fernando in a statement issued by FC Goa.

“I have heard a lot about Goa’s passion for football. Together, with support from all the fans, we hope to play good football. We will do our best to bring success to the club,” added Fernando.

Fernando, hailing from Barcelona, began working as a football coach at the age of 18. The 39-year-old began his career with the academy at RCD Espanyol. Then he coached the ‘Barcelona B’ side. Fernando then managed sides like FC RICOH Premia, Terrassa CF and CE Hospitalet. He also handled the youth team of Malaga.

In England, he worked as the technical coach of Premier League stars like Cesc Fabregas, Robin Van Persie and Angel Rangel, among others.

