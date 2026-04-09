Tel Aviv: Israel said Thursday it killed an aide to Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem in its intense airstrikes that hit Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, Wednesday.
It identified the man killed as Ali Yusuf Harshi, a secretary and nephew to Kassem.
Tel Aviv: Israel said Thursday it killed an aide to Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem in its intense airstrikes that hit Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, Wednesday.
It identified the man killed as Ali Yusuf Harshi, a secretary and nephew to Kassem.
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