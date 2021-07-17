Tel Aviv: Israel’s Health Ministry announced that all travellers entering the country’s borders will have to go through a mandatory quarantine.

The new regulation started from Friday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Passengers arriving from the countries and regions defined by Israel as high-risk are required to take a seven-day quarantine.

Passengers from other countries will need to be quarantined for up to 24 hours, waiting for the results of the Covid-19 tests that are conducted upon arrival.

Israel has so far reported 850,104 coronavirus cases and 6,444 deaths.