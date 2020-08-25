Sambalpur: In a bid to provide technical and financial assistance to Veer Surendra Sai Space Innovation Centre’ (VSSSIC) in Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Tuesday signed an MoU with the university.

The VSSSIC will be set up in the university to provide space research training to students across India.

The virtual signing ceremony was attended by ISRO Secretary and ex-officio chairman K Sivan and Vice-Chancellor of VSSUT Atal Chaudhuri.

Under the MoU, ISRO will provide a one-time grant-in-aid of Rs 50 lakh to VSSUT for the development of infrastructure in the first phase. With this, ISRO will also provide training to the students regarding space research.

With the grant money, laboratory facilities for the conduct of research and development work in the area of sounding rocket, launch vehicles and satellites will be settled up in VSSSIC.

PNN