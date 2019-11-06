Cuttack: As many as 360 students of at Khapuria government ITI here have been awarded zero in an examination paper for third semester.

Protesting the faulty evaluation of answer sheets, students staged a demonstration and sought immediate revaluation of their answer papers.

The students suspended their agitation after the principal assured them of looking into the issue.

According to sources, at least 360 students of fitter, electronics and MMV trades were awarded zero in the engineering drawing paper.

“We have raised the issue with the authorities concerned. The issue will be solved within a couple of days. Besides, we have urged higher authorities to launch a probe into the issue,” said principal Hrusikesh Mohanty.