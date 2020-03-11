New Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia after joining the BJP in presence of the ruling party’s president JP Nadda hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership Wednesday. He said the country’s future is secure in Modi’s hands.

Welcoming him into the BJP, Nadda recalled the party’s founder and Jyotiraditya’s grandmother, Vijaya Raje Scindia and said, ‘he is joining his family and we welcome him’.

Thanking Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda, the former Congressman said they have given him the platform to serve the people.

‘Pained’ and ‘distressed’ for not able to serve the people in his previous organisation, Scindia said the Congress is living in denial and it is not the same party what it used to be.

Talking about Madhya Pradesh, the erstwhile Congress leader said the dream which he saw with his former colleagues for the state has been shattered in the last 18 months.

According to sources, the BJP is likely to name him as one of its candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh and is also confident of forming the government in the state with his help as 22 MLAs including Scindia’s supporters have resigned from the state assembly reducing the Kamal Nath government to a minority.

Peeved with his marginalisation in the Congress, Scindia met Shah Tuesday and then the two leaders went to the prime minister’s residence where they held talks for over an hour. Then he resigned from the Congress.

Scindia took the decision to sever his ties with the Congress on the day of his father Madhavrao Scindia’s 75th birth anniversary.

A four-time MP, Scindia first got elected from Guna in Madhya Pradesh in 2002 after winning a bye-election necessitated by his father’s demise in a plane crash. He was only 31 years old at that time.

Scindia gradually made his way up the Congress ladder becoming Minister of State for Communications and IT in 2007 during the Congress-led UPA-1. In 2009, he became Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and in 2012 was appointed Minister of State for Power during UPA-2.

After the Congress lost the 2014 General Election, Sonia Gandhi named him the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha.

PTI