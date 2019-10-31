Denizens of the capital revelled at various Halloween events wearing frightful costumes, carving pumpkin lanterns and relishing Witch’s fried fingers

BHUBANESWAR: After the festivities of Durga Puja and Diwali, youngsters revelled in the spooky gala of Halloween at various events in the capital Thursday.

Halloween is a holiday in Christian countries celebrated each year October 31. It originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. It is also a three-day observance of and remembrance of the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed.

Over time, Halloween evolved into a day of fun-filled activities. These include trick-or-treating (or the related guising and souling), attending Halloween costume parties, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, lighting bonfires, apple bobbing, divination games, playing pranks, visiting haunted attractions, telling scary stories and watching horror films.

In many parts of the world, the Christian religious observances of All Hallows’ Eve, including attending church services and lighting candles on the graves of the dead, remain popular, although elsewhere it is a more commercial and secular celebration. Some Christians historically abstained from meat on All Hallows’ Eve, a tradition reflected in the eating of certain vegetarian foods on this vigil day, including apples, potato pancakes and soul cakes.

Hostels and clubs in the city organised Halloween parties which are scheduled to continue till November 3. Denizens of the city came in large numbers to these events donning scary costumes. The party sites wore a haunted look to give an authentic feel to the observance. Bright pumpkins (jack-o’-lantern), one of the symbols of Halloween, were seen hanging at these events.

A visitor Roma Das Mohapatra said, “I visited multiple Halloween events at various clubs in the city. Each and every party was quite creative in their own way. The festival is a reflection of western culture. However, that doesn’t mean we should not enjoy it.”

Sanjay Patnaik said, “A Halloween party is the perfect occasion to put on your scariest Halloween costume and party at a haunted place. Make your best witches brew and conjure up a spell for fantastically frightening evening. You can scare, scream and dance with Djs on the floor. Goodies will be given out to the best Bhoot and Bhootni of the Day.”

Various hotels and restaurants decorated their premises as a haunted place with replicas of skeletons, skulls, severed hands and horrific creatures. This apart, these foodie destinations were also offering 5-25 % discount in beverages and other items. Goodies will also be given out to the best costume wearing couples Sunday at the end day of the party.

DJ Cross of a city based hotel Hookie Dookie said, “We played Halloween-themed sounds and songs. We gave special names to the dishes such as Bloody orange Mojito, Monster punch, Creepy cookie shake, Horrifying Chicken, Devil’s Chicken, Haunted sandwich, Tricky grilled fish sizzlers, Witch’s fried fingers and Wicked grilled pasta. Lots of ugly and eerie masks are also available in these parties. We also conducted short dramas in these events. Halloween is still alive in us.”

Box

Ancient Origin

Halloween is a holiday in Christian countries celebrated each year October 31. It originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. It is also a three-day observance of and remembrance of the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed. Over time, Halloween evolved into a day of fun-filled activities. These include trick-or-treating (or the related guising and souling), attending Halloween costume parties, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, lighting bonfires, apple bobbing, divination games, playing pranks, visiting haunted attractions, telling scary stories and watching horror films.