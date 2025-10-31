The country with the highest gold reserves in the world is not India, but the United States of America. As of 2025, the United States holds the largest official gold reserves globally, with approximately 8,133.46 tonnes stored in various vaults, far outpacing every other nation by a significant margin.

In contrast, India holds around 879.98 to 880 tonnes, ranking between sixth and eighth place depending on the most recent data source.​

Top 5 countries with highest gold reserves

The top 5 countries with the highest reserves of this precious metal in 2025 are:

United States: 8,133.46 tonnes

Germany: 3,350.25–3,351.53 tonnes

Italy: 2,451.84 tonnes

France: 2,437 tonnes

China: 2,279.56–2,298.53 tonnes

India, often perceived as one of the world’s largest consumers of gold, holds significantly less than the above nations in its official central bank reserves.​

For many, it might seem surprising that emerging market giants like China or India do not top this list, given their massive populations and cultural affinity for the precious metal. However, it is the United States – owing to its long-standing economic and financial dominance since World War II – that has retained its place as the leading holder of gold reserves, primarily to support the value of the dollar and bolster economic stability.​

This ranking comes from authoritative sources such as the World Gold Council and leading financial news organisations, with figures regularly cited by central banks and international financial institutions.​

